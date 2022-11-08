LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Federal poll watchers are keeping a close eye on polling precincts in multiple counties across the state including Mecklenburg, Wayne and Harnett.

The United States Department of Justice sent attorneys to polling locations in those counties to check for voting rights violations.

“Everything we do is pretty much open and public. So, I would hope that instill some confidence,” said Claire Jones, Harnett County Elections Director.

In Harnett County, more than 20,000 people have voted early. Another 1,300 people voted by mail-in absentee ballot. County election officials said this midterm is on track to having a larger turnout than 2018.

“I know there are some places that have lines. We’ve taking out more supplies to help,” said Jones.

Some voters feel the elections in Harnett County have been fair.

“When we had issues the republican and democratic poll workers have talked it out,” said voter Everett Blake.

North Carolina law says federal poll watchers have to be 50 feet from the door of the precincts if they are not a precinct-appointed observer.

“Having them here is great because they really have nothing to do,” said Blake.