RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With less than two weeks before Election Day, the company behind Facebook and Instagram wants to keep its users informed — and not misinformed — about the upcoming election.

The voting information center recently relaunched by tech giant Meta provides a place for voters to check their registration status, find early voting sites and get help with election-related questions in advance of Election Day on Nov. 8.

VISIT THE VOTING INFORMATION CENTER HERE

“We wanted to make this one-stop shopping for (people) in North Carolina,” said Robert Traynham, Meta’s lead for global public affairs and corporate communications.

Traynham called the project “a civic operation” that is separate from the company’s efforts to stamp out misinformation on its platform — which has been slammed for its shortcomings in that area, both in 2020 and 2022.

“This is just about how to vote and where to vote,” he said. “We don’t tell you who to vote for.”

Meta partnered with the state Board of Elections — which runs elections in the state — to create the North Carolina-specific portal for Facebook and Instagram users. The company also teamed up with secretaries of state around the country for the portals for other states.

“It’s very targeted to your area around the hours, in terms of where to vote and so forth,” Traynham said.

The company revamped the voting information center it debuted before the 2020 general election with the goal of simplifying and streamlining it.

“We wanted to make this just as simple as we possibly could,” Traynham said. “We recognize that there are a lot of people out there that are multitasking, perhaps maybe they are getting information on their smart device, they’re really squeezed for time, they’re confused. Perhaps maybe if they’ve moved from one location to the next, perhaps maybe they’re deeply concerned around COVID restrictions. … We took all of that feedback.”

Traynham says Meta is committed to keeping the information on its websites accurate and timely, while acknowledging the existence of “bad actors” who spread misinformation.

“We have a whole team working with state and local officials, with law enforcement officials, to make sure that the most accurate, up-to-date voting information is on our platform,” Traynham said.

But, the information center is focused more on the basic nuts and bolts that voters need to know, he said, and is unrelated to the other efforts to separate fact from fiction.

An report by an advocacy group last year found that Facebook could have prevented billions of views on pages that shared misinformation related to the 2020 election.

One move the company is making: Once again, it will not allow new ads to be published during the seven days leading up to the election, and most edits to existing ads also will be prohibited.

“We want to be just as transparent as we possibly can, when it comes to this things, and obviously, we do have a place where you can actually watch political ads,” Traynham said. “But completely separate from that is the voter information center.”