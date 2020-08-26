Highlighting Rocky Mount in one, Biden campaign counters RNC with $24 million ad campaign

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In response to the Republican National Convention being held in Charlotte, Joe Biden’s campaign is spending $24 million in advertising throughout the week. Those ads are running in battleground states like North Carolina.

One of the ads released on Tuesday was shot in Rocky Mount. It featured Rep. James Gailliard (D-25). He is also the pastor of a local church. He said President Donald Trump’s agenda doesn’t address what’s important to many people in Nash County.

That includes the administration’s response to COVID-19.

“Really, to see Joe Biden taking on those sorts of issues, for me, it’s education, workforce and, healthcare,” Gailliard said. “And we can really get people over the finish line if we can focus on those things.”

