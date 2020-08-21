Hillary Clinton says take a photo of your ballot – but that’s illegal in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hillary Clinton appeared on MSNBC Friday morning where she encouraged Americans to vote as early as possible – and to take a photo of their ballot.
“If you’re going to vote by mail, do it as soon as you can. Follow all the rules. Take a picture of your ballot,” Clinton said.
But taking a photo or video of a voted ballot is illegal in North Carolina.
North Carolina State Board of Elections said a photo of a marked ballot could be used as proof of a vote for a particular candidate in a vote-buying scheme.
And it’s just not taking a photo of a ballot – North Carolina law prohibits using a cell phone to communicate while voting.
Electronic communication while voting is prohibited because of limits on voter assistance and to prevent disruptions in the voting enclosure, NCBOE said.
And no ballot selfies.
“We understand wanting to photograph yourself voting, especially with the popularity of selfies,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “However, there are legal ways to display your voting pride, such as wearing your ‘I Voted’ sticker or taking a picture outside of the precinct.”
It is illegal to photograph a voted ballot in more than 12 states. But other states, such a Colorado, Washington, and North Dakota allow it.
