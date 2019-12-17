How are NC Senators expected to vote on impeachment should it reach them?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The United States House of Representatives is poised to vote on the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

If the President is impeached, it will then move to the Senate. The North Carolina House delegation is expected to vote along party lines, but what about the state’s senators.

Sen. Thom Tillis has been outspoken in his criticism of the impeachment inquiry. Some of his opinions have been expressed on Trump’s favorite outlet: Twitter.

“But he is not as strong in North Carolina as Donald Trump,” said Professor David McLennan. He is the director of the Meredith Poll. “He runs six to eight points behind the President in polls.”

McLennan agrees that Tillis voting to remove the president isn’t likely to happen. Either way, the votes can have an impact on Tillis’s 2020 election. By most accounts, it’s considered among the most vulnerable seats in Senate.

“He’s in a tough spot. North Carolinians are pretty split on whether they favor impeachment and removal or not. His embrace of Donald Trump may end up hurting him,” said McLennan.

Sen. Richard Burr, also a Republican, is in a different position.

“He comes out more the Ronald Reagan side of the Republican party. Very traditional Republican. Doesn’t seem to have been taken over by Trumpism,” McLennan said.

Burr’s term is not up until 2022. He said he will not run again.

“Even though he’s been in the Senate for a long time, been a good Republican, you know, he’s also someone who preceded Donald Trump by a long time. And he’s been in the Senate and may do what’s right for the Senate, as opposed to doing what’s right for the President,” McLennan said.

Whether, in Burr’s mind, what’s right for the country is the same as what’s right for the President is yet to be seen.

