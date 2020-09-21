How do I vote in my state in the 2020 election?

Concern about the coronavirus has spawned a rapid expansion in mail-in voting this year — about a third of voters across the country say they want to vote by mail or absentee this year, according to CBS News polling. That would be a larger proportion of Americans voting this way than in any past presidential election.

Several states already have mail-in voting in place, and this year many others are making it easier for Americans to vote without going to the polls, despite President Trump’s vehement opposition to mail-in balloting. Each state has its own laws governing how and where voters can cast ballots; here’s a look at mail-in voting across the U.S. in 2020, showing which states have expanded absentee voting because of the coronavirus; which ones have mailed ballots, rather than applications, to voters; which states don’t require an excuse to vote absentee this year — and which ones do.

North Carolina

How do I register to vote? Register to by mail using this application in English and in Spanish. You can also register to vote while applying for a driver’s license or ID, or by submitting the voter registration application online through the DMV here.



Am I already registered? The Voter Search Tool can be used to find out if you’re already registered in North Carolina here.



What is required to register and what’s the deadline? You must be a U.S. citizen, live in the county where you are registering and have resided there for at least 30 days prior to the date of the election, be at least 18 years old by the date of the general election, and not be serving a sentence for a felony conviction, including probation, parole, or post-release supervision. North Carolina offers same-day voter registration at early-voting sites in a voter’s county. Deadline for regular voter registration by mail or online is October 9.



How can I vote? You may vote in-person on November 3, or by absentee/mail ballot. No excuse is needed to vote absentee/by mail.



How do I get a mail-in ballot? Registered voters may request an absentee ballot through the online absentee ballot request portal, or fill out a request form and return it to their county board of elections. At some point, voters will be able to track their ballot through the mail using the BallotTrax portal (coming soon). You must turn in your application to the office of your county board of elections by 5 p.m. on October 27.



What’s the earliest I can vote and what’s the deadline? The period for early voting and same-day registration is Oct. 15-31. The state began sending out mail ballots on September 4. Mail-in ballots are due at 5 p.m. on Election Day. Absentee ballots received after 5 p.m. on Election Day will be counted only if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and received by mail no later than 5 p.m. November 6.



Can I vote in person? Yes. You can vote on November 3 in person from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Use this Voter Search Tool or this Polling Place search tool to find your nearest polling place.



How do I make my vote count? Voters are not required to show ID to vote in person or absentee for elections in 2020.



One witness—18 years old or older—is required for an absentee ballot. Full details on the mail ballot procedure and contents are in this guide to voting by mail in North Carolina.



Will I know if it’s rejected and can I correct it? Yes. North Carolina county boards of elections will contact voters when there are deficiencies with their absentee ballot. If an issue arises and the voter is unable to successfully cast an absentee ballot, that voter may still vote during the in-person early voting period or on Election Day.



Who counts my vote and when do they start? County election board staff begin processing absentee ballots five weeks before Election Day. According to the state board of elections, results won’t be tabulated and reported until Election Day.

How do I sign up to be a poll worker? You must be a registered voter at the precinct in which you want to serve. You also cannot be a member of a candidate’s immediate family or political committee or an elected government official, hold office with a political party, or be a manager or treasurer for a candidate or political party. You also may not serve at the same polling place as a spouse, child, spouse of a child, sister or brother. Apply here.