How to watch the first presidential debate between Trump and Biden

President Trump and Joe Biden will meet on Tuesday, September 29 in Cleveland for the first presidential debate. The debate will be moderated by “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace.

“CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell will lead coverage on CBS broadcast stations, and she will be joined by “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King and “60 Minutes” correspondent and CBS News senior political analyst John Dickerson. Former Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett and former Trump chief of staff Reince Priebus will also provide analysis.

On CBSN, “Red & Blue” will have a preview show at 5 p.m., with pre-debate coverage beginning at 8:30 p.m., hosted by Elaine Quijano. There will be post-debate analysis starting at 11 p.m.

The debate, which will be in Cleveland, Ohio, will include six 15-minute segments “dedicated to topics announced in advance in order to encourage deep discussion of the leading issues facing the country,” the Commission on Presidential Debates said in a statement.

How to watch the first presidential debate

What: First presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Tuesday, September 29 Location: Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic

Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic Time: 9-10:30 p.m. ET

Wallace will be focusing on the following topics, according to the commission’s statement:

The records of President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden

The Supreme Court

COVID-19

The economy

“Race and violence in our cities”

“The integrity of the election.”

Steve Scully of C-SPAN will moderate the second debate on October 15, a town-hall style event which will take place in Miami. The third debate in Nashville will be moderated by Kristen Welker of NBC News on October 22.

The vice presidential debate between Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence will take place in Salt Lake City on October 7, and will be moderated by Susan Page of USA Today.