Hundreds of Trump supporters in Raleigh say election is not over, demand investigation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some of President Trump’s supporters believe the election was stolen from him and refuse to accept defeat.

Waving flags and wearing their “Make America Great Again” gear, hundreds of Trump’s loyal supporters peacefully rallied outside the State Legislative Building in downtown Raleigh on Saturday, just a few blocks from where Joe Biden’s supporters were celebrating.

“Trump made a statement and said this election is not over, because it isn’t,” said Bryson Gray of Greensboro.

Speakers in the crowd echoed President Trump’s recent comments and tweets about an unfair election process and allegations of voter fraud.

“There’s a lot of irregularities,” said Ryan Fournier, founder of Students for Trump. “We’ve seen them all over social media, some of them unfounded, some of them true. And it’s worth exploring those.”

He added, “There’s a lot of ballots that we believe in many of these states; Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, they were counted that were late when they shouldn’t have been counted. As the president says count every legal vote, not illegal votes.”

Michelle Morrow expressed concerns about bipartisan access to ballot counting.

“The fact that you don’t have a Democrat and a Republican sitting at a table looking at a ballot, causes us all to question the entire process,” she said.

There has no been any evidence presented so far that shows widespread voter fraud.

“It’s also worth noting, how is it Joe Biden, they didn’t pick up one Senate seat, they lost House seats in these states; Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan,” Fournier said. “Did people just vote for Joe Biden and vote Republican down ballot? It just doesn’t make sense.”

Speakers in the crowd also called on Republican lawmakers to openly express their support for an investigation into the 2020 election.

“There’s a lot of people out there making lists of the Republicans that aren’t standing up for the President right now in case they want to run in 2022 or 2024,” Fournier said.

Supporters tell CBS 17 they will keep fighting the results until the Supreme Court makes a ruling.

“If the courts come out and say there was no election fraud, then at that point or another, you kind of hang up your hat and accept four years to Joe Biden, that’s how democracy works,” said Fournier. “But it feels like democracy is being stomped on.”