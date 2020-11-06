‘I am willing to bring all voices to the table’: Lt. Governor-elect vows to work with all sides amid concerns over controversial opinions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While there are still a lot of unanswered questions from the election, one race that has been decided is for lieutenant governor.

Tuesday, political newcomer, Republican Mark Robinson beat out Democrat Yvonne Holley.

Robinson said he’s just an ordinary guy that ran for office.

‘Our system was not designed in order to give elites and the so-called privileged class control of this nation,” Robinson explained.

Robinson is a Greensboro native and at one point was a factory worker.

“I understand the plight of North Carolinians,” he said.

Robinson said he grew up poor and that he was one of nine children. According to his bio, Robinson ended up in foster care as a child.

In 2018, he received national attention after an impassioned speech in support of the Second Amendment at a Greensboro City Council meeting.

It’s a platform that he ran on.

“I wanted to put my money where my mouth was. I didn’t want to be a person who just complained about the system,” explained Robinson.

However, he’s rubbed some people the wrong way.

“My concerns are particularly what he stands for. This is a man who has said numerous times that he doesn’t believe systematic racism doesn’t exist,” mentioned Kerwin Pittman, a Raleigh based activist.

Pittman also said his concerns are not just about his policies, but also what he’s posted on social media.

“This is a man who is homophobic, Islamaphobic. Will you really sit in that seat to make a change, or will you just enforce these negative,” Pittman said.

Robinson said yes, he has strong opinions but that it will not impact how he does the job.

“Many of the things that I have put on social media were simply my opinions. They are not something that I’m going to take into office,” Robinson stated.

Robinson has also been critical of Governor Roy Cooper but said he’s willing to reach out to work on any issue. However, he said he will not compromise on his principles.

“I am willing to bring all voices to the table to listen to every opinion so we can effectively represent the people of North Carolina,” Robinson said.