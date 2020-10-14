Important reminders ahead of early voting in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Early voting starts Thursday in North Carolina and election official expect most of the state’s voters to vote early.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections sent out several tips for early in-person voting.

Voters can cast a ballot at any early voting site in their county. This differs from Election day, where votes must go to their assigned polling place.

The NCSBE encourages voters to look at their county’s sample ballot ahead of time, and chose who they will be voting for before heading to the polls. Officials say this will speed up the voting process.

A person who missed the regular voter registration deadline can register and vote at the same day during the early voting period. They must attest to their eligibility and provide proof of where they live. This is the only option for someone who missed the deadline to register to vote.

The NCSBE strongly encourages voters to wear masks, use hand sanitizer and adhere to social distancing at polling places.

Voters who receive an absentee ballot can deliver their completed ballot in-person at an early voting site in their county.

Voters who requested an absentee ballot, but haven’t returned it may vote in person during the early voting period or on Election Day. If they wish to vote in-person they do not need to bring the absentee ballot to a voting site.

Busiest times at polling places during early voting days are = typically are the first and last days of early voting, according to the NCSBE. Voters may find shorter lines during regular business hours.