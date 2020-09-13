Ivanka Trump returning to NC, this time to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Ivanka Trump is heading to Wilmington on Monday for a ‘fireside chat’ as part of President Donald Trump’s campaign. The event will be moderated by Trump 2020 National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley at 1 p.m. on Monday.

“I am excited to be back in North Carolina, and speaking with members of the community about how President Trump has delivered for hardworking American families. President Trump has kept his promises and increased funding for our tremendous military, fostered peace in the Middle East and is bringing home our troops, cut taxes for hardworking families, and delivered USMCA for American workers and farmers. He will continue to fight for North Carolinians for the next four years!” Ivanka Trump said in a press release.

The event comes just two weeks after President Trump was in Wilmington to declare the city a WWII Heritage City.

This visit marks Ivanka’s fifth time in North Carolina in the last 3 ½ years. Her most recent visit was on Thursday in Raleigh, where, in her official capacity, she toured a local farmers market with Secretary Sonny Perdue to highlight the Farmers to Families Food Box program.

That effort has delivered over 100 million meals to Americans in-need in response to COVID-19, according to a statement from the Trump Campaign.

