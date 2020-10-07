Jill Biden makes 2 campaign stops in Fayetteville

Jill Biden at the event at Fayetteville State University. Photo by Amy Cutler/CBS 17

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, spent Tuesday afternoon in North Carolina, making three campaign stops. Two of them were in Fayetteville.

While the polls show former Vice President Joe Biden in the lead, his wife urged people not to take anything for granted.

The former Second Lady stopped by Val Applewhite’s backyard. Applewhite spent 20 years in the U.S. Air Force and is throwing her support behind Joe Biden for President.

Biden told the crowd she grew up in a military family. Her father served. Then later, their son, Beau Biden. Beau was in Iraq when Joe became vice president.

“Election night we had our laptop out and we had his unit on Skype and so we’re like ‘Beau we’re walking, we won, we’re walking onto the stage’,” Biden said.

Biden said she understands the struggles military families face such as missing loved ones, constant moving. Biden explained that she and Michelle Obama worked together on the issue.

“We found ways to support military families in the three areas of education and healthcare and employment,” she said.

Biden later went to Fayetteville State University for a Get Out the Vote event.

“Joe has spent his entire career listening and bringing people together,” Dr. Biden said.

She told the socially distanced crowd, her husband had the experience and vision to lead. That he had plans to end the pandemic and grow the economy.

“Over the years Joe has faced unimaginable tragedies and through it all he’s learned how to heal a broken family and it’s the same way you heal a nation,” she said.

Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin was on hand. CBS 17 asked him if he had any concerns holding the event in a pandemic.

“The university did a great job making sure we were all socially distanced, we saw masks,” Colvin said.

Dr. Biden told the crowd if her husband is elected she would focus on military families and how to better support them.

