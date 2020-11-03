Jill Biden visits Cary polling site on Election Day

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Jill Biden visited a polling site in Cary on Tuesday in the final hours of Election Day.

Biden visited the site on Mills Park Drive around 3 p.m. where she met with voters.

Sen. Wiley Nickel (D-Wake) joined Biden in Cary.

Polls are scheduled to close across North Carolina at 7:30 p.m., however, results will not be released until 8:15 p.m. due to issues at a few precincts.