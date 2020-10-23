Joe Biden is now highest-spending political candidate ever

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Joe Biden has now spent more money on political advertising than any other candidate it history.

Advertising Analytics released a new report Friday that shows the former vice president spent $582.7 million on traditional media in 2019-20.

After spending $45.2 million this week alone – he surpassed Michael Bloomberg as the biggest spender ever. Bloomberg spent more than $500 million on traditional advertising in 100 days, according to the New York Times.

President Donald Trump spent $15.3 million this week – bringing his total to $342 million in 2019-20, Advertising Analytics said.

In terms of reserves from now until the election, Biden has $57.5 million – near three times Trump’s $15 million in reserve.

However, the Republican National Convention has $19.2 million in reserves.

In the last week alone, Trump spent $14 million on Facebook and Google while Biden spent $12.7 million on digital advertising.

The majority of Trump’s digital efforts were focused on his handling of the pandemic.

Advertising Analytics said in last seven days, a total of $683.3 million in 2,077 elections across the U.S.

The race between Cal Cunningham and Thom Tillis is the most expensive Senate race in the country with more than $251 million being spent on advertising.

North Carolina’s gubernatorial race is also the most expensive this election cycle with $42.1 million being spent.