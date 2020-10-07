Judge delays ruling on NC absentee ballot procedure

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina absentee ballots with incomplete witness information remain in limbo after a federal judge said he needed more time to issue a ruling on a tangle of lawsuits.
U.S. District Judge William Osteen heard oral arguments Wednesday in a lawsuit over how mail-in ballots will be processed. A key issue is how state and local elections board should implement a state law requiring absentee voters to have an adult witness their ballot and provide full information on the witness.
Osteen criticized a method that would allow voters to submit an affidavit instead of submitting a new ballot from scratch. But he said he’d issue a written ruling at a later time.
This story will be updated.
