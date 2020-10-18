Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff to travel to Greenville

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and her husband Douglas Emhoff look to each other at the end of a campaign event at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Doug Emhoff, husband of Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, will travel to North Carolina on Tuesday.

Biden/Harris campaign officials announced he will continue the campaign trail in Greenville. Emhoff is expected to travel to Wilmington as well.

No further information is released at this time.

Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter, is expected to appear for a campaign event in Raleigh on Tuesday — a day before President Trump will campaign in Gastonia.

