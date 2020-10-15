Kamala Harris, husband test negative for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – Sen. Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, have tested negative for coronavirus after two of her staff tested positive earlier Thursday, Tim Perry with CBS News reports.

After 2 people associated with the Biden Harris campaign tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday (including Harris' Comms Director Liz Allen), Sen. Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff both underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected per campaign — Tim Perry (@tperry518) October 15, 2020

Harris was scheduled to travel Thursday to North Carolina for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots but canceled those plans following her staffers testing positive.

The campaign told reporters Thursday morning that Harris’ communications director and a traveling staff member for her travel to Arizona tested positive after that Oct. 8 trip.

Harris and Biden spent several hours together that day through multiple campaign stops, private meetings and a joint appearance in front of reporters at an airport. They were masked at all times in public, and aides said they were masked in private, as well. Biden and Harris have each had multiple negative tests since then.

Biden is scheduled to attend an ABC News town hall airing live at 8 p.m. EDT.

CBS 17 will update this story.