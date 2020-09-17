Kamala Harris to kick-off virtual bus tour in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, the Biden for President campaign will kick off a virtual bus tour and make its first stop in Durham.

The tour launches at 5:30 p.m. with a virtual voter registration and early vote rally in North Carolina with Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for vice president.

The event, Turn Up and Turn out the Vote Virtual Bus Tour with the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) PAC will travel to battleground states with CBC members and focus on the urgency of upcoming voter registration and vote-by-mail deadlines.

Others such as Rep. Alma Adams (D-12th) and Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-1st), and NC native and Grammy-nominated singer Anthony Hamilton will also join to deliver remarks and kick off the bus tour.

The tour will end in Virginia with a National Voter Registration and Early Voting event.

To register for the event, click here.