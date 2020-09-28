Kamala Harris to talk about Supreme Court vacancy in Raleigh visit, hold roundtable event Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sen. Kamala Harris will visit Raleigh Monday where is is expected to discuss filling the vacancy on the Supreme Court and the Affordable Care Act.

Harris will first deliver remarks virtually on the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy and filling the job.

During the 2:15 p.m. scheduled discussion, she will also talk about how the Affordable Care Act could be impacted by the election, according to campaign officials.

Around 4:30 p.m. Harris will have a “Sister to Sister meets Shop Talk” roundtable in Raleigh.

Both events will be available for viewing on the Biden/Harris campaign website.

Her visit comes as Joe Biden campaigned in Charlotte on Wednesday.

Lara Trump, who is from North Carolina and is married to Donald Trump’s son Eric, is expected to visit Raleigh to campaign on Monday and Tuesday as well.

President Donald Trump spoke about health care in Charlotte on Thursday.

