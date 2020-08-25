Kimberly Guilfoyle says she’s a 1st-generation American

WASHINGTON (AP) — In her Republican National Convention speech, Kimberly Guilfoyle described herself as a first-generation American, citing her mother’s Puerto Rican roots.

But Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, and its residents are U.S. citizens.

Guilfoyle, a Trump campaign adviser and the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., cited her family history on Monday to make the case that she knows how dangerous a socialist agenda would be for the nation.

She says her mother was a special education teacher from Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, while her father, whom she described as “also an immigrant,” came to this nation in pursuit of the American dream.” Her father is from Ireland.

Now, she says, “I consider it my duty to protect that dream.”

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.

