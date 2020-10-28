Lara Trump and ‘Diamond and Silk’ to appear in Johnston County Wednesday

Lara Trump (far right) along with Diamond and Silk in 2016. CBS 17 file photo

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With just a week left until Election Day, campaign appearances are heating up the battleground state of North Carolina.

President Donald Trump is expected to appear in Fayetteville Thursday.

On Wednesday, a “Women for Trump” campaign event is scheduled to appear in three North Carolina cities.

The tour will appear in Selma in Johnston County and will include Lara Trump, who was born near Wilmington.

The doors for the Selma event open at 5:30 p.m. and the event is being held at The Farm at 95 at 215 Batten Road.

Wednesday’s event will also include Hoke County sisters known as Diamond and Silk, who support Trump.

The two women are sisters from Raeford who have been featured at many Trump rallies, including those in North Carolina in 2016.

Their real names are Lynnette Hardaway (Diamond) and Rochelle Richards (Silk) and describe themselves as former Democrats.

Earlier in the day, the group will appear in Greensboro and in Boliva at the North Carolina coast.

Click here to apply for free admission to the Selma event.