Large numbers of people turn out for early voting across the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On the first day of early voting people around the Triangle turned out in large numbers.

In Garner this morning, the opening of polling saw long lines — lines that began to moderate somewhat by 9 a.m.

“I knew it was important for me to get out and vote in-person myself to make sure it counts,” said voter Gareasia Holmes.

In Apex, one person described the early lines as something like what you’d see at a theme park — initially wrapping around the polling place building and out to the street.

Polling places in Cary also did a brisk business as people turned out early to early vote.

At the polling place on Carya Drive in Raleigh, an early problem with a voting machine forced them to use an emergency tabulator until the machine was replaced.

Curbside voter Joyce Parton said, “They had a machine break down and that slowed it up. It’s beginning to move a lot faster.”

This election is generating intense interest among voter with both local and national candidates, which accounts for the long lines lines.

Even so, those lines surprised first time voter Sabrina Reilley who just became a citizen a few months ago.

“I had no idea what to expect because it was my first go ‘round,” she said.

Candidates and COVID-19 were both on the minds of voters.

Voter Curtis Putu said he was happy with the social distancing.

“Nothing was too close, not too packed,” he said. “Everything is pretty safe and sanitary.”

Inside the Carya Drive polling place, they gave out disinfected pens to every voter and wiped down each booth in between people using them.