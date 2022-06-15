RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A lot of people are talking about the fall election but Wake County voters have one more primary to get through.

Due to the May primary being so close for the office of Wake County Sheriff, the democrat that will be on the ballot is still undecided.

Since no one got to the 30 percent plus one vote threshold, Sheriff Gerald Baker, who came in second place, requested a run-off with the first place finisher—Willie Rowe—who is a former major with the sheriff’s office.

CBS 17’s Russ Bowen sat down with Rowe to talk about the office’s challenges.

The second primary is July 26. Sheriff Baker has also agreed to an in-studio interview in the coming weeks. The winner of the upcoming second primary will face republican and former sheriff Donnie Harrison in November.