Lt Gov: Runoff coming in Democratic race?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The latest updates in North Carolina’s primary elections for lieutenant governor. As part of our political pledge to viewers, CBS 17 News is reporting facts and outcomes so our community can make sound choices.

___

10:25 p.m.

The Democratic primary election for lieutenant governor could be headed for a runoff.

None of the six candidates had claimed 26 percent of the vote Tuesday night with 80 percent of the state’s precincts reporting.

Primary winners in the state must receive at least 30 percent of the vote plus one, and a runoff is the outcome if no candidate reaches that total.

State Rep. Yvonne Lewis Holley was at under 26 percent while state Sen. Terry Van Duyn was at 20.7 percent and Hoke County commissioner Allen Thomas Jr. at 19.7 percent.

Greensboro small business owner Mark Robinson was leading the Republican race with 32.9 percent of the GOP’s votes.

___

9 p.m.

Greensboro small business owner Mark Robinson held an early lead in the Republican primary election for lieutenant governor.

The Democratic race was much tighter Tuesday night with four candidates each receiving at least 19 percent of the votes with 18 percent of the state’s 2,670 precincts reporting.

State Rep. Yvonne Lewis Holley had 25 percent in the Democratic race while Hoke County commissioner Allen Thomas Jr. receiving 21 percent and Charlotte attorney Chaz Beasley at 20 percent.

Robinson had 32 percent of votes in the GOP primary.

The November general election will determine who will replace two-term Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, who is running for governor.

___

10 a.m.

Voters have plenty of choices as they pick nominees for a new lieutenant governor in North Carolina.

Nine Republicans and six Democrats are on their respective parties’ primary ballots.

Lt. Gov. Dan Forest is running for the Republican nomination for governor and could not seek a third term as lieutenant governor because of the state’s two-term limit.

Among the GOP nominees are former U.S. Rep Renee Ellmers, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson, former Mount Airy Mayor Deborah Cochran, former state Rep. Andy Wells and West End lawyer John Ritter.

The Democrats running include state Sen. Terry Van Duyn, state Rep. Yvonne Lewis Holley, Durham attorney and tax professional Ronald Newton, Hoke County commissioner Allen Thomas Jr., and two Charlotte attorneys — Chaz Beasley and Bill Toole.

___

This story will be updated throughout the night as results are tabulated.