Machine recount affirms Newby’s lead over Beasley in NC chief justice race

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Republican and Senior Associate Justice Paul Newby still leads Democrat and current Chief Justice Cheri Beasley after a recount was completed, the North Carolina State Board of Elections said Wednesday night in a news release.

Newby’s lead was determined to be by 401 votes after the machine recount of almost 5.4 million cast in the race. The margin was 406 votes when the recount was requested.

“The recount showed minor differences from canvassed vote totals, but did not change the outcome of the contest,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “We appreciate the hard work of the county boards of elections throughout the recount process.”

The NCSBE said minor differences are expected as different machines may read stray marks differently.

Following the news, Beasley tweeted a photo saying that she is requesting a hand-to-eye recount of a random sample of three percent of voting sites in each county.

The NCSBE would hold a drawing to determine the random samples, it said. A statewide hand-to-eye recount would take place if the hand-to-eye recount differs from previous results to the extent that extrapolating the amount of change to the entire state would change the result of the election.

Also, each candidate has filed a total of more than 100 election protests that are either scheduled for consideration by the respective county boards of elections, or have already been heard at the county level and appealed to the NCSBE.