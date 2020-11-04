Mark Robinson becomes 1st Black lieutenant governor in North Carolina history

Political newcomer Mark Robinson (R) will defeat North Carolina House of Representatives member Yvonne Holley (D) to become North Carolina’s next lieutenant governor, according to an Associated Press race call.
Robinson’s victory makes him North Carolina’s first Black lieutenant governor in the state’s history.
This story will be updated.
