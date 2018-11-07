McCready concedes to Harris in tight US House District 9 race

Democratic candidate Dan McCready has conceded to Republican Mark Harris in their close race for a North Carolina congressional seat.

McCready announced late Wednesday he had spoken with Harris to congratulate him on his victory in the south-central 9th District. The Associated Press has not yet called the race.

With all precincts reporting, Harris leads McCready by less than 1,900 votes. McCready would have the option to demand a recount if it remained that close after all absentee and provisional votes are counted.

Earlier Wednesday, Harris said Tuesday’s results showed a “clear win” for him. Harris said he was used to being in a tight race. He lost to Rep. Robert Pittenger in the 2016 GOP primary by 134 votes. Harris beat Pittenger in this year’s primary.