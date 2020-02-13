Mike Bloomberg makes campaign stop in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg brought his campaign to North Carolina on Thursday as part of this two-day tour of the South.

The former mayor of New York City began his day in Winson-Salem and Greensboro before delivering a midday speech at Union Station in Raleigh.

Bev Perdue, who was governor of North Carolina from 2009–13, introduced Bloomberg to the crowd with chants of “I like Mike.”

Bloomberg is testing how voters will respond to his unconventional approach to clinching the Democratic nomination to take on President Donald Trump.

While most candidates have focused on the traditional early voting states, Bloomberg has taken his campaign — and his sizable financial resources — into places like Tennessee and North Carolina that vote on Super Tuesday.

And although the Democratic contest has barely begun, he’s campaigning with the air of a front-runner, announcing plans on Wednesday to open an office in New Hampshire to keep the state in the Democratic column this fall.

