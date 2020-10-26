More than 3.1 million ballots already cast, surpassing absentee total from 2016 with 8 days until Election Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More absentee voters have already cast ballots for this election than they did in 2016.

Data from the state Board of Elections released Monday show 3.17 million ballots cast either by mail or by one-stop, early in-person voting — passing the milestone of the roughly 3.1 million cast via those two methods four years ago.

“This is just astronomical numbers in terms of who is showing up to vote,” said Michael Bitzer, a political science professor at Catawba College and author of a blog that tracks election trends.

The data also show registered Republicans claiming an increasing share of the in-person voting percentage.

GOP voters made up 33 percent of the 2.4 million ballots cast in person so far — a significant increase over the past 10 days. Republicans made up just 27 percent of in-person ballots after the first day of in-person voting on Oct. 15.

Polling expert John Couvillion says the Republicans are “closing the gap but not yet establishing an advantage among those in-person early voters.”

Indeed, Democrats still hold the highest shares in both methods of voting, with voters from that party accounting for 38 percent of ballots from one-stop locations and 48 percent of the nearly 757,000 mailed-in ballots.

Much of that advantage came from a strong start, with half of the in-person ballots cast on Day 1 coming from that party.

Taking both methods together, Democrats have cast 1.2 million of all ballots so far — roughly 350,000 more than Republicans have.

Data from North Carolina Board of Elections, Oct. 26, 2020.

Democrats make up 36 percent of the state’s voter registration rolls with unaffiliated voters accounting for 33 percent to 30 percent for Republicans.

“So in other words, while relatively speaking, things have been moving the Republicans’ way, the Democrats even have a plurality in the in-person early voting, and what I think is important when we’re talking about that is there is this initial head start the Democrats had that they have not entirely given up,” Couvillion said. “That is something the Republicans will have to concern themselves with once we get to Election Day.”

With Democrats dominating the mail-in voting and Republicans capturing an increasing share of the early in-person balloting, it marks a reversal of a trend from 2016.

That year, 42 percent of early in-person ballots were cast by Democrats while Republicans were responsible for 40 percent of the mailed-in ballots.

“You’re seeing the mail ballot route being taken over by the Democrats which the absentee mail ballot route was a traditional vehicle for the Republicans,” said Mac McCorkle, director of the Polis: Center for Politics at Duke University.

A key reason for that switch, Bitzer said, is COVID-19 because Democrats tend to be more concerned with public health issues.

“So they are much more likely and willing to vote by mail, even though in the past they have not generally used that vote method,” Bitzer said. “Republican political polls that I’ve seen said ‘I’m going to show up to vote in person,’ and certainly they’re doing that in early voting.

“The key, I think, will be watching to see who shows up on Election Day and really make the final determination of the winners and the losers,” he said.

That could hinge on a third group of voters — those unaffiliated with any party.

Those voters have cast 38 percent of all votes so far, accounting for 33 percent of all mailed-in ballots and 28 percent of the early in-person votes.

“Republicans really need to be able to carry those (unaffiliated votes) as well because … really, you cannot build your path to victory on one-third of the votes,” Couvillion said. “You have to get an appreciable number of unaffiliated-slash-independent voters.”