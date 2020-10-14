Narrative of U.S. Senate race between Tillis, Cunningham shifts ahead of the election

RALEIGH, NC — One of the most expensive campaigns of the 2020 election cycle is between Republican Sen. Thom Tillis and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham.

North Carolina Republicans recently launched an attack on Cunningham.

“Cal Cunningham is hiding in his basement right now dodging reporters,” said NCGOP Chair Michael Watley.

Supporters of Cunningham took to the sky over Raleigh to question Sen. Thom Tillis’ record on healthcare.

“This race is about which candidate will stand up for North Carolina and protect our health care,” said North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Wayne Goodwin. “The fact is that there’s only one candidate who has blocked Medicaid expansion, voted to end protections for people with preexisting conditions, and enabled this administration’s bungled response to this pandemic, which is why North Carolina will send Cal to the U.S. Senate next month.”

“The allegations that he is going to take away federal healthcare or federal benefits could not be further from the truth,” said Watley.

An affair between Cunningham and another veteran’s wife has shifted the narrative from politics to his personal life, which is currently under investigation by the Army.

“It’s an open and shut case,” said Army Veteran Sean Kilbane. “He’s admitted to it. No matter what the conduct was unbecoming of an officer in the United States Army.”

CBS 17 gave each party the opportunity to explain what is ultimately at stake in this election cycle, but the Cunningham campaign declined to comment.

“The Democrats are in a position to win seats in Arizona, Colorado, Montana, and Maine which means North Carolina could very well be a deciding factor in the senate,” said Watley.

Ultimately that will be up to the voters November 3.