NC Ag Commissioner again condemns threats against opponent over viral video, but won’t remove it from his website

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Steve Troxler, the incumbent North Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture, condemned threats against his Democratic opponent again on Wednesday, but also said he wouldn’t remove a link on his campaign site to the video that led to the threats.

Jenna Wadsworth came under fire after posting a video to TikTok about President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis. In it, she asked viewers if the news was their “favorite or most favorite October surprise in the history of electoral politics?”

“For me, personally, I think it ranks pretty high up there. But, ya know, love to hear your thoughts,” she continued.

Troxler condemned threats against Wadsworth in a statement Tuesday.

“Any threats like that should never happen,” Troxler reiterated on Wednesday. “They need to stop and stop right now. I’ve never been involved in a campaign quite like this one, quite frankly, and I think it’s the times we’re living in. But, negatives and those kind of things is not something I believe in.”

Troxler said he doesn’t plan to remove the link to the video from his campaign website because, he said, it’s already widely circulated and it shows the difference between the two candidates.

Wadsworth said Tuesday she’s had someone with her 24 hours a day and is taking additional safety measures.

“I mean, if I could have done all of this again, would I have filmed the video? No,” she said.

More headlines from CBS17.com: