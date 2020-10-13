NC Ag Commissioner candidate says she’s receiving death threats over video about Trumps’s COVID-19 diagnosis

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Democratic candidate for North Carolina Agriculture Commissioner said she’s getting death threats because of a video she posted online after President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

In the video posted to Tik-Tok, Jenna Wadsworth asked if the news of Trump’s diagnosis was people’s “favorite or most favorite October surprise in the history of electoral politics?”

“For me, personally, I think it ranks pretty high up there. But, ya know, love to hear your thoughts,” she continued.

“I’ve received numerous death threats. I have had my own personal safety and well-being — as well as my parents, my family, my staff — threatened,” Wadsworth said. “People threatened to cut my break lines. I haven’t been able to sleep at my home in over a week and a half.”

Incumbent Ag Commissioner Steve Troxler (R) has a link to the video on his campaign website. He discouraged the threats against his political opponent.

“Nobody connected with my campaign is doing anything like that,” Troxler said. “I do not support violence or threats of violence of any kind. I would say to anybody doing anything like that to stop it now.”

Wadsworth said she has had someone with her 24 hours a day and is taking additional safety measures.

“I mean, if I could have done all of this again, would I have filmed the video? No,” she said.

