NC Board of Elections approves 20 additional forms of ID to vote

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Twenty forms of identification for University of North Carolina System students and employees can now be used in the 2020 elections, the North Carolina State Board of Elections announced Tuesday.

State Elections Director Karen Brinson Bell move to approve the IDs means students and employees of all UNC System schools may use their university-issued identification cards to vote in 2020.

The list of new approvals is available here.

Overall, more than 150 types of photo ID are approved for use in 2020, the State Board said.

They include:

Driver’s licenses

U.S. Passports

Tribal enrollment cards

Military and veterans ID cards

Approved employee and student IDs from educational institutions and state and local governments.

For additional details on the photo ID requirement, including a list of approved IDs, go to voterID.NCSBE.gov.

Beginning in 2020, voters in North Carolina will be asked to present photo identification to vote.

“Now is a great time for registered voters to make sure they have an ID they can use for voting,” Brinson Bell said. “Registered voters may also get a free ID for voting purposes from their county board of elections office.”

Below are the IDs approved Tuesday:

East Carolina University: Student and Employee

Fayetteville State University: Student (Employee ID approved previously)

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University: Student and Employee

North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics: Student (Employee ID approved previously)

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill: Student and Employee

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte: Student and Employee

The University of North Carolina at Greensboro: Student and Employee

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke: Student and Employee

The University of North Carolina School of the Arts: Student and Employee

The University of North Carolina at Wilmington: Student (Employee ID approved previously)

Western Carolina University: Student and Employee

Winston-Salem State University: Student (Employee ID approved previously)

