NC Board of Elections to operate from emergency operations center on Election Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Board of Elections is taking precautions to make sure it has the uninterrupted ability to do its job on Election Day.

On election nights, the offices for the state board of elections play host to many officials who come to assist in responding to any Election Day problems that arise.

This year, that won’t happen in their downtown facility.

The board will instead be operating out the North Carolina Emergency Operations Center.

Normally, the center is activated for things such as hurricanes, snowstorms and other natural disasters.

Last June, during the primary election, the board moved its operations there and Tuesday it will do the same thing.

“Because of the North Carolina National Guard and our partners, we have had no successful attacks on our elections in any sort of cyber-attack manner,” said board executive director Karen Brinson Bell.

In addition, the board says moving its operations to the emergency operations center provides other benefits.

The emergency operations center is a hyper-secure facility with armed military guards providing inside and outside.

The board said its move there is one of the many steps taken in recent years to ensure the integrity of the election.

The board of elections said by operating out of the center, it will be able to respond uninterrupted to deal with any problems that arise, such as voting problems, polling place disruptions or cybersecurity threats.