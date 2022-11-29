RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State officials have unanimously certified the results of the general election.

The North Carolina Board of Elections voted 5-0 Tuesday to certify the results from the 3.8 million people across the state who voted in the Nov. 8 election.

It came after the boards of elections in each of the state’s 100 counties certified their results and audits by officials verified the counts.

Those audits confirmed that machine-tabulated results are accurate and there was no evidence of fraud or other irregularities that could affect the outcome of races, the elections board said in a statement announcing the certification vote.

State officials say county elections boards conducted machine recounts in six close races, with each finding the initial count to be accurate and no winners changing. Some recounts showed slight differences in the totals but not enough to affect an outcome.

A partial hand-eye count was conducted in a Mecklenburg County judicial race. Republican Matt Osman claimed a 77-vote victory over Democrat Kimberly Best in the Superior Court Judge District 26B Seat One race.

“These audits and recounts once again showed that voters can trust the certified and tested voting equipment to accurately count ballots in North Carolina elections,” said Karen Brinson Bell, the board’s executive director.