RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The filing period for candidates to run for office this year closed Friday as an appeal was still pending before the U.S. Supreme Court that could impact the election.

Republicans in the General Assembly opposed the decision state courts in North Carolina made last week to redraw the state’s 14 Congressional districts instead of adopting the districts Republicans drew.

“The U.S. Supreme Court is generally loathe to insert itself when you get close to an election, and we are coming up with a May primary. So, that may be part of the reason for perhaps the court saying we’re not going to change anything quite yet,” said Michael Bitzer, a Catawba College professor and an expert on the state’s history of redistricting and gerrymandering.

With the primary scheduled for May 17, state election officials said Friday they’re pressing forward with making the necessary preparations to get ballots ready while watching to see if the nation’s highest court steps in.

“I think the decision with the U.S. Supreme Court really comes down to: do the dates change? Because (that) certainly impacts what we have to do to be ready for federal absentee requirements and things of that nature,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections. “If there’s not a change in the maps, we’re ready to go. We’ll start ballot preparations at 12:01 today.”

In their appeal, Republicans argued the move by the state courts violated separation of powers.

However, the N.C. League of Conservation Voters, one of the groups that initially sued Republicans, told the Supreme Court in a filing this week that the Republicans’ case is based on a “radical theory” that would contradict previous decisions and lead to “enormous disruption.”

“There are opportunities for the court to take the case. How much impact they have on the May primary is yet to be seen,” said Bitzer. “There is a mess of constitutional principles at play in this one case.”

Candidates press forward

With Friday’s filing deadline, the remaining candidates who wanted to jump into various races made it official, setting up several highly competitive campaigns this year.

Wake County Democrat Sam Searcy filed to run in the state’s 13th Congressional district. Based on recent voting history, it likely will be the most competitive Congressional race in the state this November.

Wake County Democrat Sam Searcy filed Friday to run in the state’s 13th Congressional district. (CBS 17 photo/ Michael Hyland)

Searcy, a business owner and former state senator, said he hadn’t been planning to run this year.

However, when the courts redrew the Congressional map last week, he said things changed quickly.

“I started getting a lot of phone calls after Wednesday when the final maps came out. It took me a good four or five days to come to a decision,” Searcy said. “We needed a candidate on the Democratic side who lives in the district who is battle-tested. Every single election I’ve run in has been considered a coin-toss race.”

Searcy is facing current Wake County state Sen. Wiley Nickel, Nathan Click, Denton Lee and Jamie Campbell Bowles in the Democratic primary.

Searcy was re-elected to the state Senate in 2020 but resigned from the position a few weeks after winning his race. Gov. Roy Cooper (D) appointed Sen. Sydney Batch to fill the seat after she lost re-election to the state House of Representatives.

“I had a wonderful opportunity to serve the state of North Carolina on the North Carolina Community College System board,” Searcy said, noting that his parents took classes at a community college when he was growing up, which helped to alleviate their family’s hardship. “I felt so strongly about that when this opportunity came up, I wanted to take it. And, at the end of the day, look, we got a fantastic replacement. Sydney Batch is a rock star in southern Wake County.”