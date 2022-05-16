RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One of the most pressing issues for many voters is whether access to abortion should be legal.

Within the next few months, the United States Supreme Court is expected to decide whether to uphold Roe v. Wade.

CBS 17’s Russ Bowen spoke to candidates running in the primary for the 1st, 4th and 13th congressional districts about where they stand on the issue.

1st Congressional District

Sandy Roberson (R) – “First of all, I’m pro-life. I’ll say this, that Roe v. Wade being struck down, if it’s struck down, really just hand the issues over to state legislators to make their decisions. And I think that’s appropriate and as I read the constitution and when I was a political science student those matters, moral matters, really do belong at each state level and I think each state figures it out.”

What are your thoughts when it comes to rape incest and the life of the mother?

“Of course it’s appropriate in the cases where the endangerment of the mother is at play and there are certain other circumstances.”

Don Davis (D) – “This is what I know, not all pregnancies are the same and not all people are the same. And you have to, absolutely have to make sure that women have an opportunity, in my opinion, to deal with the complexities that often come with pregnancies.”

4th Congressional District

Nida Allam (D) – “Now to see Roe v. Wade being overturned and blocking people being able to have proper access to health care because abortion is health care, it’s devastating. And to see that my abortion saved my life, that we are actually making people decide between life and death at this point. It’s not the place of our government to decide who should deliver a child and bring a child or pregnancy to full term.”

Clay Aiken (D) – “I worry that this issue along with many of the other ones that we’re facing now is an example of us waiting until the house is on fire in order to make the decisions we need to make. And I think if Roe v Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court in June we must act immediately to pass the legislation that is necessary to codify that into law.”

13th Congressional District

Wiley Nickel (D) – “As a congressman, I’m going to be doing everything I can to protect women’s reproductive health rights and we can avoid the Supreme Court on this by just passing a law to codify Roe v. Wade.”

Sam Searcy (D) – “I am pro-choice. I don’t think the government should dictate what you can and cannot do with your body. I am concerned quite frankly I think the Supreme Court could overturn Roe v Wade. That of course would then kick the decision down to the individual states and then you have a situation where people are having to travel across state lines to potentially seek the care that they need.”

Bo Hines (R) – “I think the ruling is exactly what our country needed to get back on the right moral high ground. I believe abortion is murder unequivocally. Anytime the woman’s life is in danger, and this goes back to my core Christian fundamental beliefs, you protect the mother.”

DeVan Barbour (R) – “I don’t think the situation concerning conception has any influence on the diginity of a human life. I don’t think any circumstances from the conception has any impact on the dignity of the life.”

Kent Keirsey (R) – “We should do everything we can to protect that life. This is a discussion that should have happened a long time ago in communities and states to figure out, because it’s a tough moral question, at the state level and that’s exactly right that’s the place it should be happening.”