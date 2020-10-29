NC Democrats criticize President Trump’s response to COVID-19 pandemic before rescheduled Fayetteville visit

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Before President Trump’s Fayetteville rally was postponed due to weather, local Democrats met to share concerns about having political rallies here that can potentially spread the COVID-19 virus.

Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin, North Carolina State Senator Kirk DeViere, and House District 8 candidate Pat Timmons-Goodson met at Fayetteville State University to say that President Trump should not be having rallies here because of safety concerns.

“This pandemic has taken far too many lives in North Carolina, especially in the communities of color,” DeViere said. “We need leadership during this time in our country.”

“Working families in North Carolina shouldn’t be forced to pay a price for these bad policies and a botched response,” Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin said.

We asked the leaders their thoughts on participation in protests that drew crowds to Fayetteville in May.

Colvin said he was wearing a mask.

“That was early on initially after the virus came out,” Colvin said. “Operating under your First Amendment rights is important to me and many others.”

“We haven’t had any evidence that pointed that any super spread had taken place at that protest,” Colvin said. “I think that’s a distraction and many people are just trying to use it as a talking point.”

When it comes to potential unrest in Fayetteville after the elections, Colvin said the city is planning for the worst but hoping for the best.

“We feel that our citizens understand the process of democracy and we hope that they will accept the results, but we have made preparations if there are any bad actors or circumstances,” Colvin said.

We asked if officers will step in if looting happens.

“Certainly, we are going to maintain the public safety of this community at all costs,” Colvin said. “We’ve talked about a number of scenarios but certainly we will not allow disruption and disorder to control our city here in Fayetteville.”

The d=Democrats encouraged people to go vote.

“We are on the brink of turning this nation around,” Timmons-Goodson said. “There is so much at stake here and that’s why it’s so important for us to get out and vote early.”