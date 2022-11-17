RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina college students across the state held event after event to get the youth vote to the polls. But it wasn’t enough for Democrats who needed them the most.

Democrat Cheri Beasley will not be heading to the U.S. Senate as Republican Ted Budd will be.

“The electorate was actually older this time than it was in 2018. So I don’t know if students just weren’t excited, young people weren’t excited about the candidates, it’s a national environment, there’s no Trump on the ticket as much as some votes might have wanted him to be there, I think you put all that together and young people just didn’t feel a need to turn out,” said Western Carolina political scientist Chris Cooper.

Cooper spent Thursday breaking it all down for democrats who agree they have a lot of work ahead of them. That includes fixing the fact that democratic voter registration is on a steady decline.

The co-founder of the organization Carolina Forward, Blair Reeves, said it also means engaging with minority voters who feel no one is listening to them.

“It’s not rocket science, it’s extremely expensive, it’s going to be difficult and it’s going to be a long-term play. You know Republican groups, they do that. They invest in that and so far, no one seems to be doing that on the democratic side. It’s a major asymmetrical advantage. I hope somebody’s addressing it,” said Reeves.

The impact is not just on the federal level. In the state house, Republicans are only one vote shy of a super majority.

Since early 2019, none of Governor Cooper’s 47 vetoes have been overridden. So, democrats, although barely, still have the power to make sure of that.

But as far as a democratic agenda goes the chances are slim to none.

“The key is going to be can they push out a few things where the Republicans have given them some window and some light and I would say Medicaid expansion will be number one on that list. So can they help try to do that and claim some credit. Otherwise no, there’s not much democratic agenda running through Raleigh,” said Cooper.

On the other side, Republicans didn’t win as many seats in the legislature as they thought they would. So, their potential agenda is also stymied.

“On the really core issues, I don’t see them moving the ball like really extreme gun legislation, really extreme abortion legislation. I don’t really see that happening, but we’ll have to see,” said Reeves.