NC electoral college procedures shifted due to pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – As expected, President Donald Trump was awarded with North Carolina’s 15 electoral college votes. He won the state with 49.93 percent of the vote. President-elect Joe Biden earned 48.59 percent.

The historic North Carolina State Capitol looked very much the same Monday as it did when it first opened in 1840. The state’s 58th Electoral College procedures unfolded differently than they ever have, though, because of the pandemic.

“This year, because of social distancing, we will not have the family and all the observers for the electoral college, nor the music groups, but it will be a skinny, downed-sized group that is actually inside the chamber,” Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said of the preparations ahead of Monday.

No one besides staffers and those attending the procedure in some capacity were allowed in the building.

The electors each voted unanimously on handwritten ballots for Trump. However, as Monday progressed, Biden surpassed the 270-vote threshold to become the next president.