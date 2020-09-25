NC GOP announces list of State Board of Elections nominees after 2 resign

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Republican Party has submitted the official list of GOP nominees to serve on the North Carolina State Board of Elections.
“The North Carolina Republican Party has submitted our official list of nominees and fully expect Governor Cooper quickly fill the vacancies on the North Carolina Board of Elections,” said NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley.
On Wednesday, both Republican members of the NCSBE — David Black and Ken Raymond — resigned.
The resignations came just as the NCSBE agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by the North Carolina Alliance for Retired Americans, which sued state officials over a variety of provisions related to absentee voting. The settlement may bring changes to the mail-in ballot process, which is already underway.
Nominees to fill Black’s seat are:
- Jeanette Kathleen Doran- Wake County
- Stacy “Four” Clyde Eggers, IV- Watauga County
- James “Carr” Carlton McLamb, Jr.- Wake County
Nominees to fill Raymond’s seat are:
- Dr. Donald Robert van der Vaart- New Hanover County
- Wyatt “Tommy Tucker, Sr.- Union County
- Dr. Trudy Lynn Wade- Guilford County
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein release a statement on the resignations on Thursday morning:
This is political theater at its most destructive. The Republican Party needs to start respecting democracy, instead of undermining it.
The proposed consent order is a negotiated compromise response to the greatest public health crisis in 100 years, the USPS slowing of mail delivery, and a federal court order mandating a cure process for mail-in ballot errors.
I am committed to ensuring that all eligible voters in North Carolina are confident in the knowledge that they can vote easily and safely by mail or in person — and that the candidate who wins the most votes will prevail.”N.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL JOSH STEIN
