NC Lt. Gov. Forest says Dems attempting to ‘undermine the integrity of our November elections,’ asks DOJ to investigate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest sent U.S. Attorney General William Barr a letter Thursday asking the Department of Justice to investigate what Forest said were actions by Democrats to “undermine the integrity of our November elections.”

In the letter, Forest said the North Carolina State Board of Elections and the Office of North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein have taken part in a collusive attack on “the integrity of North Carolina’s elections.”

Forest claims “liberal groups” have come to North Carolina to file lawsuits to change North Carolina laws.

He cites N.C. Alliance for Retired Americans, et. al. v. N.C. State Board of Election, et. al., which Forest said aims to change absentee ballot laws without the consent of the Legislature.

Forest claims Stein (D) and the State Board of Elections are joining the plaintiffs in that lawsuit to seek those changes.

“I am requesting that the Department of Justice review these actions to determine whether any federal laws may have been violated, as these actions will no doubt impact the Presidential, Senatorial, and Congressional elections in North Carolina,” Forest wrote.

The letter was sent a day after two Republican members of the State Board of Elections resigned.

David Black and Ken Raymond resigned as the NCSBE agreed to settle the n.C. Alliance for Retired Americans lawsuit. The settlement may bring changes to the mail-in ballot process, which is already underway.

The board, previously made up of two Republicans and three Democrats agreed unanimously on the settlement.

In their resignation letters, the Republicans said Stein did not make them aware that many of the concessions made in the settlement had already been denied in previous cases by a federal judge.

On Thursday, Stein called the resignations “political theater.”

A spokesman for the North Carolina GOP said they’re working to get together a list of potential replacements on the board “as soon as possible.”

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) is asking for names of potential nominees for the board positions by Monday at noon.

Ford Porter, spokesman for Cooper, released a statement that read:

“The state board should work together to administer a safe, secure election and the Governor expects to appoint Republican members from a list nominated by the state party as the law requires.”