NC native Lara Trump plans to stump in home state again

GREENVILLE, NC – JULY 17: Lara Trump speaks during a Keep America Great rally on July 17, 2019 in Greenville, North Carolina. Trump is speaking in North Carolina only hours after The House of Representatives voted down an effort from a Texas Democrat to impeach the President. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With fewer than 100 days until Election Day, Democrats and Republicans agree North Carolina will be a battleground state come November.

The Trump campaign is already zoning in on the Tar Heel state.

“North Carolina is a very, very important state in an election year. For me, it’s always an important state because it’s my home state,” said President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

Then presidential nominee Donald Trump with his wife, Melania, with Lara in Wilmington on Nov. 5, 2016. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Lara Trump, from Wrightsville Beach, spent time during the 2016 campaign in North Carolina and plans to stump again this cycle.

She said North Carolina crucial in the election, but also in the effort to slow the spread on COVID-19.

Both the president and vice president visited facilities in RTP this week helping develop vaccine candidates for the virus.

“North Carolina is important across the board, but especially now when we find ourselves in this global pandemic on the front lines of helping develop a vaccine,” Lara Trump said.

Democrats agree the Tar Heel state is one to watch in 2020. President Trump won the state by a little more than three points in 2016.

“The races in this state all the way down the ballot from top to bottom are really critical,” said North Carolina Democratic Party communication director Austin Cook.

Cook said he isn’t surprised the president and Vice President Mike Pence visited the state this week.

“North Carolina is the most important battle ground of this election cycle. It’s pretty undeniable,” said Cook. “I think they both know that they can’t get a second term if they don’t win North Carolina.”

In a tweet Thursday morning, the president said the upcoming election would be the most “inaccurate and fraudulent” in history – questioning the use of mail-in ballots.

“The president has said many times before and is clearly saying again, we need to make sure we have a free and fair election and every single person’s vote is counted one single time,” said Lara Trump.

With recent polls showing former Vice President Joe Biden with a slight lead over Donald Trump, Cook called the race between the two “a dog fight.”

He said Democrats are focused on engaging voters from now until November.

“We want people in this election to vote in the way that is the safest and most convenient for them,” said Cook.