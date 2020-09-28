NC native Lara Trump to visit Raleigh, Orange County on Monday and Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just as North Carolina is receiving attention from the top of the presidential ticket — with visits from President Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden — others connected with the campaigns are visiting the state.

Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris is visiting Raleigh on Monday for two events.

Monday and Tuesday, Lara Trump, who is from North Carolina and is married to Donald Trump’s son, Eric, is expected to visit Raleigh and Orange County.

Trump’s visit Monday will begin with a trip to the North Carolina Republican Headquarters on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh.

Around 6:30 p.m., Trump, who is from Wilmington, will be at a “Make America Great Again” event at Finnigan’s Run Farm in New Hill.

Tuesday, Trump will visit Wake County GOP Headquarters on Falls of Neuse Road and will make a stop later at the Orange County GOP Headquarters on Daniel Boone Street.

President Donald Trump spoke about health care in Charlotte on Thursday.

