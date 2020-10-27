NC Republican lawmakers ask Supreme Court to block absentee ballot settlement

FILE – In this July 29, 2020, file photo, Lisa Finander, right, checks that each ballot has the voter’s name on the ballot and mailing envelope and Laurie Mattila, left, checked that it was correct at Minneapolis Elections & Voter Services in Minneapolis. A federal judge has upheld a state court agreement that extends Minnesota’s deadline for counting absentee ballots by seven days. Republicans had asked U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel to block the seven-day extension that Democratic Secretary of State Steve Simon agreed to in state court after a citizens’ rights group cited concerns about voter safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Brasel ruled late Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, that the plaintiffs in the case — a pair of Republicans serving as electors in the presidential election — don’t have standing and denied their motion for a preliminary injunction.(Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — North Carolina Republican leaders have filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Supreme Court to stop a federal appeals court ruling that North Carolina can accept absentee ballots for more than a week after Election Day as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 3.

North Carolina Senate Leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore sought a stay with the high court on Tuesday.

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling a week ago declining to block the deadline extension that was announced in late September.

At the time, the State Board of Elections increased the deadline from three days to nine, as long as ballots were postmarked by Election Day.

The change was part of a settlement with voting rights advocates. State and national Republican leaders went to court to fight the deadline extension.

The state Republican leaders said that the plan to extend the dates to accept absentee ballots was a “secret” deal.

“The deal was worked out in secret between the Democratic Party-controlled N.C. State Board of Elections, Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein, and Democratic Party super-lawyer Marc Elias,” a news release from Berger’s office said.