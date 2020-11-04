NC Republican US Rep. Richard Hudson reelected to 8th Congressional District

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Republican U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson has won reelection to his North Carolina seat in a district that runs through several southern counties.
Despite a mandated redrawing of the state’s congressional map that made the race more competitive, the ally of President Donald Trump won the Republican-leaning 8th Congressional District that is located in the southern portion of the state and includes the city of Concord.
His challenger, Democrat Patricia Timmons-Goodson, had served on North Carolina’s state Supreme Court.
Hudson assumed office in 2013 and won his past reelection efforts handily.
The closely contested race had included a barrage of television ads from both sides.
