NC Board of Elections says 40,766 provisional ballots remain to be certified

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A total of 40,766 provisional ballots remain to be certified by county board of elections across North Carolina.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections released the number of provisional ballots from each of the state’s 100 counties, which is required by law to be announced by noon two days after the election.

“Provisional ballots are cast when an individual’s name does not appear on the poll book or other questions arise about that person’s eligibility to vote or to vote a particular ballot,” NCSBOE said in a release.

The provisional ballot will be accepted if the county board finds the voter eligible.

“If the voter is eligible for some contests on the ballot but not others, the eligible contests will be counted for that voter. These ballots will be added to the results during the canvass process,” NCSBOE said.

The provisional ballots are in addition to the as many as 116,200 outstanding absentee ballots.

On Wednesday, NCBOE Director Karen Brinson Bell said any change in vote totals will not likely happen until Nov. 12 or 13.

County# of Provisionals
Alamance868
Alexander175
Alleghany33
Anson100
Ashe103
Avery114
Beaufort132
Bertie87
Bladen129
Brunswick869
Buncombe737
Burke116
Cabarrus1049
Caldwell310
Camden32
Carteret460
Caswell122
Catawba442
Chatham156
Cherokee48
Chowan52
Clay52
Cleveland552
Columbus286
Craven447
Cumberland1842
Currituck106
Dare176
Davidson928
Davie165
Duplin321
Durham1277
Edgecombe167
Forsyth1500
Franklin249
Gaston987
Gates53
Graham58
Granville220
Greene73
Guilford1228
Halifax188
Harnett803
Haywood217
Henderson200
Hertford71
Hoke323
Hyde22
Iredell341
Jackson336
Johnston892
Jones58
Lee150
Lenoir264
Lincoln353
Macon83
Madison108
Martin100
McDowell126
Mecklenburg2483
mitchell104
Montgomery156
Moore389
Nash544
New Hanover1200
Northampton32
Onslow1074
Orange247
Pamlico69
Pasquotank311
Pender340
Perquimans53
Person121
Pitt1091
Polk49
Randolph536
Richmond248
Robeson1472
Rockingham516
Rowan441
Rutherford488
Sampson202
Scotland143
Stanly319
Stokes167
Surry341
Swain48
Transylvania91
Tyrrell12
Union933
Vance55
Wake3437
Warren72
Washington40
Watauga260
Wayne573
Wilkes234
Wilson276
Yadkin81
Yancey62
Total40766

