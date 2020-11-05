NC Board of Elections says 40,766 provisional ballots remain to be certified

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A total of 40,766 provisional ballots remain to be certified by county board of elections across North Carolina.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections released the number of provisional ballots from each of the state’s 100 counties, which is required by law to be announced by noon two days after the election.

Click here for full election results

“Provisional ballots are cast when an individual’s name does not appear on the poll book or other questions arise about that person’s eligibility to vote or to vote a particular ballot,” NCSBOE said in a release.

The provisional ballot will be accepted if the county board finds the voter eligible.

“If the voter is eligible for some contests on the ballot but not others, the eligible contests will be counted for that voter. These ballots will be added to the results during the canvass process,” NCSBOE said.

The provisional ballots are in addition to the as many as 116,200 outstanding absentee ballots.

On Wednesday, NCBOE Director Karen Brinson Bell said any change in vote totals will not likely happen until Nov. 12 or 13.

County # of Provisionals Alamance 868 Alexander 175 Alleghany 33 Anson 100 Ashe 103 Avery 114 Beaufort 132 Bertie 87 Bladen 129 Brunswick 869 Buncombe 737 Burke 116 Cabarrus 1049 Caldwell 310 Camden 32 Carteret 460 Caswell 122 Catawba 442 Chatham 156 Cherokee 48 Chowan 52 Clay 52 Cleveland 552 Columbus 286 Craven 447 Cumberland 1842 Currituck 106 Dare 176 Davidson 928 Davie 165 Duplin 321 Durham 1277 Edgecombe 167 Forsyth 1500 Franklin 249 Gaston 987 Gates 53 Graham 58 Granville 220 Greene 73 Guilford 1228 Halifax 188 Harnett 803 Haywood 217 Henderson 200 Hertford 71 Hoke 323 Hyde 22 Iredell 341 Jackson 336 Johnston 892 Jones 58 Lee 150 Lenoir 264 Lincoln 353 Macon 83 Madison 108 Martin 100 McDowell 126 Mecklenburg 2483 mitchell 104 Montgomery 156 Moore 389 Nash 544 New Hanover 1200 Northampton 32 Onslow 1074 Orange 247 Pamlico 69 Pasquotank 311 Pender 340 Perquimans 53 Person 121 Pitt 1091 Polk 49 Randolph 536 Richmond 248 Robeson 1472 Rockingham 516 Rowan 441 Rutherford 488 Sampson 202 Scotland 143 Stanly 319 Stokes 167 Surry 341 Swain 48 Transylvania 91 Tyrrell 12 Union 933 Vance 55 Wake 3437 Warren 72 Washington 40 Watauga 260 Wayne 573 Wilkes 234 Wilson 276 Yadkin 81 Yancey 62 Total 40766

CBS 17 will update this story.