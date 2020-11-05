NC Board of Elections says 40,766 provisional ballots remain to be certified

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A total of 40,766 provisional ballots remain to be certified by county board of elections across North Carolina.
The North Carolina State Board of Elections released the number of provisional ballots from each of the state’s 100 counties, which is required by law to be announced by noon two days after the election.
Click here for full election results
“Provisional ballots are cast when an individual’s name does not appear on the poll book or other questions arise about that person’s eligibility to vote or to vote a particular ballot,” NCSBOE said in a release.
The provisional ballot will be accepted if the county board finds the voter eligible.
“If the voter is eligible for some contests on the ballot but not others, the eligible contests will be counted for that voter. These ballots will be added to the results during the canvass process,” NCSBOE said.
The provisional ballots are in addition to the as many as 116,200 outstanding absentee ballots.
On Wednesday, NCBOE Director Karen Brinson Bell said any change in vote totals will not likely happen until Nov. 12 or 13.
|County
|# of Provisionals
|Alamance
|868
|Alexander
|175
|Alleghany
|33
|Anson
|100
|Ashe
|103
|Avery
|114
|Beaufort
|132
|Bertie
|87
|Bladen
|129
|Brunswick
|869
|Buncombe
|737
|Burke
|116
|Cabarrus
|1049
|Caldwell
|310
|Camden
|32
|Carteret
|460
|Caswell
|122
|Catawba
|442
|Chatham
|156
|Cherokee
|48
|Chowan
|52
|Clay
|52
|Cleveland
|552
|Columbus
|286
|Craven
|447
|Cumberland
|1842
|Currituck
|106
|Dare
|176
|Davidson
|928
|Davie
|165
|Duplin
|321
|Durham
|1277
|Edgecombe
|167
|Forsyth
|1500
|Franklin
|249
|Gaston
|987
|Gates
|53
|Graham
|58
|Granville
|220
|Greene
|73
|Guilford
|1228
|Halifax
|188
|Harnett
|803
|Haywood
|217
|Henderson
|200
|Hertford
|71
|Hoke
|323
|Hyde
|22
|Iredell
|341
|Jackson
|336
|Johnston
|892
|Jones
|58
|Lee
|150
|Lenoir
|264
|Lincoln
|353
|Macon
|83
|Madison
|108
|Martin
|100
|McDowell
|126
|Mecklenburg
|2483
|mitchell
|104
|Montgomery
|156
|Moore
|389
|Nash
|544
|New Hanover
|1200
|Northampton
|32
|Onslow
|1074
|Orange
|247
|Pamlico
|69
|Pasquotank
|311
|Pender
|340
|Perquimans
|53
|Person
|121
|Pitt
|1091
|Polk
|49
|Randolph
|536
|Richmond
|248
|Robeson
|1472
|Rockingham
|516
|Rowan
|441
|Rutherford
|488
|Sampson
|202
|Scotland
|143
|Stanly
|319
|Stokes
|167
|Surry
|341
|Swain
|48
|Transylvania
|91
|Tyrrell
|12
|Union
|933
|Vance
|55
|Wake
|3437
|Warren
|72
|Washington
|40
|Watauga
|260
|Wayne
|573
|Wilkes
|234
|Wilson
|276
|Yadkin
|81
|Yancey
|62
|Total
|40766
CBS 17 will update this story.