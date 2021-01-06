NC Sen. Tillis says he will not object Electoral College votes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) said he will not object the Electoral vote, according to a statement released Wednesday.

Earlier this week, several North Carolina Republican lawmakers announced their intention to object the electoral votes cast in key states, citing fraud despite no widespread evidence.

In the statement, Tillis said he shares “concerns of many Americans regarding the lack of security of widespread mail-in voting.” He goes on to say he will not oppose certifying the Electoral College votes.

Sen. Richard Burr, the state’s other Republican senator flatly said “no” when asked if he would support election overturning efforts, according to Politico.

Below is the full statement from Tillis: