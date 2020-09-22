NC State Board of Elections files motion to ensure more lawful absentee ballots count

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – The State Board of Elections filed a motion in Wake County Superior Court on Tuesday in a lawsuit regarding absentee voting processes in North Carolina.

The joint motion asking the court to approve a settlement by the North Carolina Alliance for Retired Americans aims to make it easier for voters to fix problems with their absentee ballots.

“Voters deserve certainty. Our board, both Democrats and Republicans, agreed unanimously to make these commonsense changes to our process amid the Covid-19 pandemic,” said State Board chair Damon Circosta. “We have ensured that our election process is secure and accessible.”

In the motion, the parties agree that the witness requirement for absentee voters will remain in place; but, if the witness fails to fill out the required fields on the envelope, the State Board will allow a voter to correct that mistake through an affidavit of the voter.

To date, in the 2020 general election, incomplete witness information has been the main problem with absentee ballot envelopes. Previously, voters would have to cast a new ballot.

If the court approves the agreement, the following issues can be corrected with an affidavit sent to voters by their county board of elections:

Voter did not sign the Voter Certification

Voter signed in the wrong place

Witness or assistant did not print name

Witness or assistant did not print address

Witness or assistant did not sign

Witness or assistant signed on the wrong line

Click here for more details on absentee ballot deficiencies and how they can be cured.