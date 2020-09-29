NC state senator, former Obama campaign staffer shares insight into how Biden prepares for debates

FILE – In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden, left, speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. Some of the country’s major sports betting companies are running contests in which participants predict things that will happen or be said during the presidential debate, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, for the chance to win money. (AP Photo/File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Ahead of the first debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, former Obama campaign staffer and current state Sen. Wiley Nickel talked with CBS 17 Tuesday to give some insight into how Biden prepares for these critical events in the campaign.

Nickel was among a small group of people who helped with preparing Biden for his vice presidential debate in 2008 against Gov. Sarah Palin.

It would turn out to be the most-watched vice presidential debate in American history, being viewed by 70 million people and surpassing the viewership of the previous week’s debate between Barack Obama and John McCain, Reuters reported at the time.

“For Joe Biden, preparation is a big part of it. And, you know, I got to see that up close,” he said.

Nickel said as part of the preparation, the campaign constructed a stage meant to replicate the actual dimensions of the stage where Biden and Palin would debate.

Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm played the role of Palin in the practice sessions.

Nickel said they spent three days in Wilmington, Del., trying to anticipate as many of the questions as they could and mimic the experience of the actual debate as much as possible, down to holding mock debates at the same time of day the real debate would occur.

“And then each day would end with an actual debate with the exact time, format, the best attempt to mirror what the questioner would ask and what the opponent would say,” Nickel said.

At the time, Obama was leading in the polls, and Nickel said one of the goals was to try to avoid any moments that would take away from the momentum he had built.

“And, they didn’t want to change the dynamics of the race by doing something offensive or being perceived as being mean to Sarah Palin,” Nickel said. “And, he did exactly what the campaign asked him to do, which was stay on topic, hit the specific points.”

CBS reported this year Biden has prepared for Tuesday’s debate both at his home in Delaware and virtually.

President Donald Trump said Sunday about his debate preparation that he has spent “a little time, I mean not a lot. I’m running a country. I don’t, you know, I don’t have the luxury.”

In 2016, Trump reportedly spent hours in debate sessions ahead of his matchups with Hillary Clinton, where former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie played the role of Clinton in those mock debates.

Trump said Sunday that Christie and his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, are helping with debate prep and playing the role of Biden this time but did not say exactly what that preparation entails. He also said his frequent press conferences are a form of preparation.

“You know, what I do is debate prep. Every day, I’m taking questions from you people over time,” Trump said to reporters.

Ahead of the debate Tuesday, Republicans gathered in Greensboro, where state party chairman Michael Whatley said the first of the scheduled matchups is crucial in “setting the tone.”

“I think that the debates have a tremendous impact on the election cycle. You know, the American people want to see their candidates. They want to judge their candidates against each other,” he said.“(President Trump) certainly is going to be able to hit his marks in terms of answering the questions. But, for him to be able to lay out his vision for it is not going to take necessarily as much prep as it would for other candidates.”

This year, more North Carolina voters than ever are casting their ballots before the debates even begin. As of Tuesday, the NC State Board of Elections reported more than 275,000 ballots already have been returned and accepted.

“You hear from advertising so much over and over and over, but the debates are the one place where you can see who the candidates actually are and if they truly care about people,” Nickel said.